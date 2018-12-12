Myrtle Beach parasailing company closes doors following accident where man lost his legs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ocean Watersports has closed its doors for good and another business is looking to open at its former location.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said the company operating on Third Avenue South has ceased operations permanently.
Ocean Watersports’ website states it’s located on the beach at Third Avenue South.
Over the summer, the U.S. Coast Guard forced Ocean Watersports to temporarily shut down following an accident in which a man lost his legs.
The temporary closure gave the Coast Guard a chance to address safety concerns following the accident.
As to why business owners decided to permanently shut their doors, that was not immediately known. WMBF News left a message seeking comment and is waiting to hear back.
Pedersen said a company located on 29th Avenue South is proposing to take over the parasailing operations at Third Avenue South.
Before that can happen, an ordinance has to be changed that would allow a parasailing company to operate at more than one location, according to Pedersen.
He added the first reading of that ordinance change was passed by the Myrtle Beach City Council at Tuesday’s meeting. The next reading is set for Jan. 8.
