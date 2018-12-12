MYR announces new routes in 2019 via Spirit Airlines

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the Myrtle Beach International Airport announced Wednesday nonstop air service to Houston, Kansas City and Indianapolis via Spirit Airlines in 2019.
With the newly announced routes, MYR will now offer nonstop service to and from 50 markets in the United States and Canada next year.
“To announce the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s 50th nonstop market, on the heels of welcoming our 1.0 millionth arriving passenger, is incredible,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports.
For a full list of nonstop markets served, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.