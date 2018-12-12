Message on wall prompts evacuation of Pee Dee middle school

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A message found written on a wall led to the evacuation of a Pee Dee middle school Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Spaulding Middle School in Lamar was notified about the message around 10:30 a.m.
Based on that message, the SRO immediately began evacuating Spaulding Middle, the release stated. Spaulding Elementary School was initially placed on lockdown but was later evacuated when it was safe to do so.
DCSO deputies and Lamar police officers arrived and did a sweep of both schools. The Hartsville Police Department’s explosive detection K-9 was also brought in, according to the release.
Based on the preliminary investigation, nothing was found to indicate a legitimate threat, authorities said. Students and teachers were allowed to return to class shortly before 12 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation by the DCSO. Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501.
