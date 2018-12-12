Man accused of stealing cattle in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing cattle in the Shannon area, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Carl Hagans Jr. is charged with felony conspiracy, larceny of cattle, felony possession of cocaine and possession of controlled substance on jail premises.
Hagans was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on $5,000 secured bond for the larceny charges, and $5,000 unsecured bond for the narcotics charges, the release states.
Deputies say Hagans and his associates sold over 25 cattle in Smithfield, NC.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Major Damien McLean or Lt. Terry Sampson at 910-671-3100.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.