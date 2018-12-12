Hungarian director Ferenc Kosa, winner in Cannes, dies at 81

FILE - This March 15, 2017 file photo portrays Hungarian film director Ferenc Kosa in Budapest. Kosa has died on Dec. 12, 2018, at the age of 81. He directed thirteen films between 1961 and 1988. As a lawmaker for the Socialist Party, MSZP between 1990 and 2006 Kosa played an instrumental role in drafting the country's new film act. (Attila Kovacs/MTI via AP, FILE) (Attila Kovacs)