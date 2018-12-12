Heavy rain, flooding threat increasing this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain returns this week with an increasing flood threat into the weekend.
The clouds continue to filter in Thursday but we’ll keep the rain-free forecast going. Temperatures remain on the cool side as we only climb into the middle 50s through the afternoon.
The showers begin to stream in early Friday morning with heavy, steady rain expected into the afternoon. This heavy rain threat lingers through Friday and doesn’t come to an end until Saturday morning. A few storms are possible but severe weather is not expected.
Rain totals will quickly add up with most spots receiving between 1″ and 3″ of rain. A few spots may see totals approaching 4″ by Saturday morning. Localized flooding is a concern with ponding on the roadways likely for the evening commute Friday.
River levels are expected to rise due to the heavy rain and already saturated grounds. Minor flooding is expected along the Waccamaw River with major flooding along the Lumber River in Lumberton.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.