Flacco loses job as Ravens starting QB; Jackson takes over

Flacco loses job as Ravens starting QB; Jackson takes over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is helped off the field after an injury in overtime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel)
By DAVID GINSBURG | December 12, 2018 at 12:23 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 12:23 PM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Joe Flacco has lost his job as Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback and will be the backup Sunday for the first time in his 11-year NFL career.

Flacco is finally healthy after missing the past four games with a right hip injury. The Ravens went 3-1 during his absence under rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, and coach John Harbaugh has decided to stick with the first-round draft pick with Baltimore striving to end a three-year playoff drought.

Harbaugh said Wednesday: "Every decision is based on making us the strongest possible team we can be."

Jackson will start Sunday when the Ravens (7-6) host Tampa Bay (5-8).

The 33-year-old Flacco has been a starter since his rookie season in 2008 and was Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens beat San Francisco to end the 2012 season.

Flacco says: "I'm obviously disappointed I can't be part of this team in the same capacity that I have been for a long time."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL