FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, flood concerns return Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system developing today across Texas will move into the Carolinas Friday and Saturday with another round of heavy rain.
Skies will turn mostly cloudy today as temperatures climb into the middle 50s by the afternoon.
As the developing storm system moves closer to the region, showers will start to develop after midnight tonight. Periods of rain will move across the area throughout the day on Friday and some of the rain will be locally heavy. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, but severe weather is not expected.
Rain totals will quickly add up with most spots receiving between 1″ and 3″ of rain. A few spots may see totals approaching 4″ by Saturday morning. The areas most likely to see 4 inches of rain are across the Grand Strand. Localized flooding is a concern with ponding on the roadways likely for the evening commute Friday.
River levels are expected to rise due to the heavy rain and already saturated grounds. Minor flooding is expected along the Waccamaw River with major flooding along the Lumber River in Lumberton.
