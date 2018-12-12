FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning and weekend rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll catch a short break from the rain but another round is set to arrive by the weekend.
Temperatures remain chilly the next few days with another round of freezing temperatures and frosty cars this morning. Sunny skies prevail but our afternoon highs only manage the lower 50s.
We continue to increase the temperatures Thursday but also bring in a few more clouds. Temperatures climb into the middle 50s with mostly cloudy skies expected by the afternoon.
Rain chances quickly ramp up through Friday with heavy rain expected through the afternoon and evening. Some storms are expected but severe weather is not a concern. Rain totals will likely hit between 1″ and 3″ for most of the area. The rain will continue into early Saturday morning before clearing into Saturday afternoon. Localized flooding may be an issue late on Friday as we’re already saturated from recent heavy rains.
Temperatures turn warmer as the rain returns. We’ll take the afternoon highs back into the middle 60s by Saturday.
