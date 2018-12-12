Family to receive assistance from American Red Cross after Conway house fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home on Wise Road was damaged by fire Tuesday night, according to a news release.
Six adults and two children are being provided financial assistance for food, clothing, essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze.
If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross, click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
