Do these 5 things by Dec. 31 to cut your tax bill

If you don’t have access to a 401(k), you may still be in luck — you may be able to shield up to $5,500 from taxes ($6,500 if you’re 50 or older) by putting the money into a traditional IRA. If you qualify, the size of the tax deduction depends on your income and whether you or your spouse are covered by a retirement plan at work. Bonus: You have until April 15, 2019, to move money into an IRA and still make it count as a 2018 contribution. (And yes, it’s possible to contribute to a 401(k) and a traditional IRA in the same year.)