Defendant pleads guilty in connection to deadly 2017 shooting of Conway man

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to a fatal 2017 shooting and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.
A press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office states that 21-year-old Richard Whidby entered into the guilty plea on Tuesday.
Whidby was charged with murder but pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the June 2017 drive-by shooting death of 48-year-old Darryl Hunte at his home on Beau Street in the Conway area, the release stated.
