Congress OKs bill to allow killing sea lions to help salmon

FILE--In this April 24, 2008, file photo, crews work to move a captured sea lion into another cage on the Columbia River near Bonneville Dam in North Bonneville, Wash. OPB reports that a bill approved by the House Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 changes the Marine Mammal Protection Act to lift some of the restrictions on killing sea lions to protect salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River and its tributaries. The measure had previously passed the Senate.(AP Photo/Don Ryan, file) (Don Ryan)