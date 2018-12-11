World of Harry Potter comes to life at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Train Depot was transformed Monday night into a wizarding world where muggles need not apply!
Staff at Chapin Memorial Library hosted a Yule Ball for members of the year-long Harry Potter Book Club.
“It’s an opportunity for them to share in a love of a series and characters with other students who also value reading and the Harry Potter world,” said library assistant Margaret Shelton.
The Yule Ball attracted between 30 and 50 people.
