Two children, 9 and 7, stable following dog attack; female victim identified

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – An elderly female was killed and two children were injured as the result of a dog attack in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
The sheriff said deputies received a call around 4:30 p.m. Monday of a Rottweiler attack taking place in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in the Marietta community.
When deputies arrived, they found the female dead near the roadway and the two injured children, according to Wilkins. He added several dogs were shot by the deputies after they came under attack while trying to render aid.
According to the sheriff, several residents were protecting the children from the animals as best as they could until deputies arrived. Both victims were airlifted to McLeod Hospital, Wilkins added.
A press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 73-year-old Esta Currier, of Olivet Church Road. The two children, ages 9 and 7, were the victim’s grandchildren. They were listed in stable condition on Tuesday, according to authorities.
The release stated that four Rottweilers were killed after approaching deputies in an aggressive manner. The dogs' owner was also injured during this incident. She was treated and released from Southeastern Medical Center.
RCSO Maj. Damien McLean said a school bus the children got off of had already left the area before the attack happened. He added the dogs’ owner didn’t have any others and he is not aware of any previous cases involving the animals.
McLean went on to say everyone involved in the attack is related.
The dogs are being sent to a lab to be tested for rabies, according to the major.
In an earlier version of this story, the sheriff said the dogs involved were pit bulls. He clarified that they were actually Rottweilers.
