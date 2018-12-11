Study finds female-led films outperform male ones

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman." A new study organized by Time’s Up, the Hollywood-based organization formed to promote gender equality, finds that female-led films outperform male-led movies at the box office. The study analyzed the 350 top-grossing films worldwide released between January 2014 and December 2017. It found that in films with small, medium and large budgets, all averaged better global grosses when a woman was listed as the lead star. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) (Clay Enos)