Robeson County, Scotland County schools operating on two-hour delay on Tuesday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a two-delay on Tuesday, according to information from the district.
The delay is for students and staff. Primetime morning care will also operate on a two-hour delay.
The district’s breakfast program is canceled on school days when there is a two-hour delay, a release stated.
Additionally, it was announced Monday night that Scotland County Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday.
