Report: Man beaten, strangled in Loris area

According to an Horry County Police Department report, the incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Monday. The 32-year-old victim stated he was walking down Goretown Loop Road in the Loris area when two men jumped out of the woods and started beating him, the report confirms. The victim reportedly told police that one of the men was strangling him, while the other was hitting him with a bamboo stick and kicking him in the face.