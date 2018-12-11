Report: Man beaten, strangled in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after two men reportedly jumped out of the woods, beat a man and strangled him in the Loris area.
According to an Horry County Police Department report, the incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Monday. The 32-year-old victim stated he was walking down Goretown Loop Road in the Loris area when two men jumped out of the woods and started beating him, the report confirms. The victim reportedly told police that one of the men was strangling him, while the other was hitting him with a bamboo stick and kicking him in the face.
The victim stated he did not know who the two men were or why they would be assaulting him, according to the report. Police say the victim’s face was swollen, abrasions were observed on his left lower leg and blood vessels were popped in his right eye.
Authorities said Horry County EMS on scene recommended the victim seek medical attention. According to the report, the victim was then driven by a family member to the hospital for treatment.
If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
