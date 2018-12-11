Police: Suspect arrested following hit-and-run near Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly hitting a pedestrian near Highway 501 before fleeing the scene.
According to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a person walking in the roadway. Upon arrival, police say they found the victim had been hit by a car. The crash caused great bodily injury to the pedestrian, the release states.
Using evidence at the scene and license plate readers, it was determined the vehicle was owned by Red Top Taxi, according to police.
“Officers made contact with the owner of the company, who fully cooperated with our investigation and that led to the identification of the driver,” the release states.
Police say the identity of the driver will be released once he is formally charged.
If anyone has any additional information, please contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382. Callers may remain anonymous.
