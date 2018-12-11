NORAD to conduct exercise flights in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina is one of four states in which the North American Aerospace Defense Command will conduct exercise flights on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the exercise will occur between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m., in not only S.C., but also New Hampshire, Georgia and Florida. The NORAD Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 104th Fighter Wing will practice their command and control, intercept and identification procedures.
NORAD aircraft operating over S.C. will be flying at approximately 24,000 feet, with no anticipated impact to residents, the release stated.
While the exercises are scheduled for Tuesday, the flights could be delayed for 24 hours or canceled due to weather, according to the press release.
