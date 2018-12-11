Myrtle Beach city manager gets 5 percent pay raise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen will lead the city of Myrtle Beach for another year.
On Tuesday, city council members voted to renew Pedersen’s annual contract, with a 5 percent raise.
The raise brings Pedersen’s salary to more than $193,620.
The 5 percent is “composed of a two percent general adjustment and an average merit raise of three percent for staff,” according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.
Pedersen received praise during the council’s discussion to renew his contract, with Mayor Brenda Bethune and Councilman Greg Smith both saying you couldn’t pay them enough to do his job.
Pederson was promoted to city manager from assistant city manager in 2014.
