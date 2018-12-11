Law enforcement officers form unit in hopes of solving Robeson County cold cases

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says a Cold Case/Missing Persons Unit is being formed that will consist of a team of experienced retired law enforcement officers.
In a press release, it is said the officers are from various agencies to include city, county and state departments. The unit will be managed thru the Criminal Investigations Unit of the sheriff’s office.
Team members include;
- Current Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Major Damien McLean
- Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Major Jimmy Maynor with 32 years experience who retired in 2003
- Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Donnie Britt with 21 years experience who retired in 2007
- Retired Robeson County and Lumberton Police Detective and former Police Chief Mike Stogner with 20 years of experience retiring in 1999
- Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Reggie Strickland with 28 years of experience retiring in 2017
- State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Bullard with 26 years experience retiring in 2016
- Assistant Special Agent in Charge Randy Johnson with 30 years experience retiring in 2015
- Sheriff Ken Sealey with 50 years experience retiring in November 2018
“I cannot continue to allow the families of these victims to continue to think their loved one’s cases have fallen through the cracks," Wilkins said. "Their pain is unimaginable and I know they want closure one way or another. I promise a concentrated effort to at least look over previous evidence and use today’s training and technology to attempt to bring closure. I can’t promise that anything will happen but I can promise an effort on behalf of my staff and these loyal volunteers seasoned investigators with a combined total of over 200 years of experience”.
It is said that many more law enforcement officers are interested and could be added to the unit in the future.
Anyone with information on any unsolved missing person or death investigation case that is assigned to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asked to call Major Damien McLean at 910-671-3100 or email Major McLean at dmclean@robesoncoso.org.
