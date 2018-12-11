Green Sea Floyds football team presented medals after state championship win

GREEN SEA, SC (WMBF) - On the heels of the school’s first ever state title, the Green Sea Floyds football team received a heroes welcome Monday in a packed gymnasium.
The Trojans defeated Lamar 26-20 Friday in the Class 1A South Carolina High School League state championship game on a fourth down stop that many in and around Green Sea won’t soon forget.
“This is like Easter, Christmas, and all the other holidays rolled up into one,” said Gene Martin, Voice of the Trojan radio announcer. “It means the world to our community because our school is our community. If you’re looking for excitement on a Friday night, this is it.”
In his second year as head coach, Donnie Kiefer delivered a state title to a community previously starved. The coach said when he took the job he knew it would take a complete culture change.
“I have a very high standard,” Kiefer said. " I expect people to be accountable to not only themselves but also the coaching staff."
Just two years removed from a winless season, the Trojans senior class has seen every valley and basks in the glory of a state title.
“I got nothing but love for these guys,” said senior wide received/outside linebacker Rashii Brisbon Jr. “We’re brothers; we’ve been this since rec [ball].”
Monday’s celebration is one of many planned for the team. A parade is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. The route will set up along Highway 9 and Tulip Grove Road.
