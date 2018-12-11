Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools make list of statewide schools in need of support, improvement

By WMBF News Staff | December 10, 2018 at 7:36 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 7:36 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Education released its list of Comprehensive Support and Improvement schools.

According to a press release, the SCDE is required to identify schools meeting certain criteria that classifies them as ones in need of additional support and improvement.

That support includes a S.C. transformation coach, a school needs assessment; professional learning and required use of the S.C. School Improvement Framework and S.C. Evidence-Based Intervention Guide: A Process Guide for Improvement from the Office of School Transformation; and federal school improvement funds and state technical assistance funds.

According to the release, CSI schools are identified every three years based on one or more of the following criteria:

· Lowest 5 percent: Any Title I school that, based on report card performance, fall into the bottom 5 percent of all schools when separated by school type

· Low Graduation Rate: Any high school - Title I or Non-Title I - with a graduation rate of less than 70 percent

Eight schools across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee made the list of CSI schools. They are:

  • Darlington County School District – Thornwell School For The Arts
  • Dillon School District Four – Gordon Elementary School
  • Florence County School District Three – Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High School
  • Florence School District One – Southside Middle School, Henry L. Sneed Middle School and Wallace Gregg Elementary School
  • Horry County Schools – Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports and Bridgewater Academy Charter School

