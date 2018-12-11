FIRST ALERT: Today turns sunny and stays cold

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The overnight rain/sleet/snow mix across parts of the Pee Dee came to an end quickly as dry cold air rushes in. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s for everyone with some locations at or near freezing. While the roads are drying out quickly, it’s important this morning to keep an eye out for black ice. We could have patchy icy spots on bridges and overpasses across the Pee Dee. The sun will make an appearance today, but it won’t help the temperatures much. Highs today are only in the upper 40s to low 50s with a breezy north wind adding a bite to the air.