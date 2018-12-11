‘Ellie the Blue Heeler’ found 2 weeks after crash that killed family members

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - “Ellie the Blue Heeler” is now on her way back home to be with her human mom.
The dog remained missing for two weeks after she was involved in a crash that killed three members of the family Nov. 28.
The crash happened on Bethel New Hope Road and claimed the life of 10-year-old Cameron Moler, his father Nicholas, 33, and Cameron’s great-grandfather Robert, 83.
Ashlee Bowman searched for her dog for two weeks after the crash that killed her family. Friends, strangers and humane society officials helped out in the search.
“We looked for signs for her and we set some traps with the family’s clothes and food. The trap is in a safe space, it’s warm and dry. But we don’t want to put the location out there,” said Brown County Humane Society Shelter Manager Renee Bates.
Sightings of Ellie were reported near the crash site where search parties gathered in hopes of reuniting the scared and possibly injured dog with her owner.
Bowman says Ellie was found by Bethel High school and Dollar General. A woman lured the pup with a McDonald’s cheeseburger.
Ellie was taken to the vet to be checked out.
