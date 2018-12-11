Deadline for ACA healthcare enrollment is Friday

(RNN) – People who are interested in healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act federal marketplace in 2019 need to act fast. Friday is the deadline.
The Affordable Care Act enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. People who need coverage should go to healthcare.gov to examine their healthcare options.
The Department Health and Human Services said almost 3.2 million signed up for coverage between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, which is fewer than last year, when about 3.6 million had signed up during the same period.
People in 39 states use the healthcare.gov platform to sign up for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act, with people in the rest of the states using platforms made available through their states.
Among those encouraging people to sign up for coverage is former President Barack Obama, who tweeted out a video on Monday.
The Trump administration has come under fire for what some say are attempts to undermine the Affordable Care Act.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the Trump administration has cut the budget for healthcare navigators, who help people enroll in coverage, by 80 percent over the past two years.
“Navigator programs raise awareness about the availability of marketplace plans, help people apply for federal subsidies, provide impartial information about plan options, and help consumers with other important issues, including filing appeals and submitting documentation to prove their eligibility,” the group said. "The ACA requires all marketplaces to have navigators to help people enroll, but many marketplace consumers will find it difficult — and, in some cases, impossible — to find help from an unbiased source this year.
In addition, starting in 2017, the Trump administration has cut funding for advertisement, shortened the enrollment period by 45 days and have taken the healthcare.gov website offline for a portion of almost every weekend during the enrollment period, Kaiser Health News reported.
The GOP tax law also did away with the individual mandate. Starting in the 2019 plan year - for which you’ll file taxes in 2020 - people who do not have healthcare coverage will not have to pay the Shared Responsibility Payment.
The healthcare law was passed in 2010 while Obama was in the White House - and is often referred to as Obamacare as a result.
The law became a huge bone of contention between Republicans and Democrats on the federal and state levels, with some legal battles making their way to the Supreme Court. The Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives in 2012, and the Republican-controlled legislative body voted dozens of times for the law to be repealed.
Once President Donald Trump was elected, the law seemed doomed, but efforts to replace it under a Republican-controlled Congress failed in July 2017, with the late Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, casting the decisive “no” vote.
In 2016, the Democrats will once again have control of the House, with some members rallying behind “Medicare for all."
In an October poll, 70 percent expressed support for single-payer healthcare, The Hill reported.
Trump and Republicans have dismissed talk of “Medicare for all,” saying it will ruin healthcare, with Seema Verma, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, calling it “Obamacare on steroids” in a blog post.
In 2018, 70 members of Congress launched the Medicare for All Caucus.
“The Medicare for All Congressional Caucus will help build the evidence base for Medicare for All. It will sponsor briefings on topics ranging from the basics of Medicare for All to financing to universal health care systems around the world,” the news release said.
The caucus will likely be joined by freshman House members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York who touted the issue in the 2018 midterms.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.