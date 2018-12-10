Colleton County teacher arrested on two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Colleton County High School teacher is facing two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the South Carolina State Board of Education.
Robert Valbert is on administrative leave with pay following his arrest.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident. He was arrested about five days ago.
According to State Board of Education documents, Valbert is accused of fondling a boy under the pretense of performing a medical exam.
The report says the first alleged incident happened in 2016 and another in 2018. It’s not clear if it’s the same victim or where the incidents happened.
As of Monday evening his teacher page was still accessible on the Colleton County School District Website.
Th Superintendent, Dr. Franklin L. Foster released the following statement:
"It is a top priority of the district to ensure the safety of our students and staff and we take all allegations seriously. The district worked in cooperation with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department regarding an allegation against the employee. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay, which continues. The district is continuing to cooperate with law enforcement. Since this is a personnel matter, the district has no further comments at this time."
We've reached out to the Richland County Sheriff's Office for more information.
The chair of the State Board of Education determined that Valbert’s educator certificate should be suspended until a due process hearing is held and the matter is resolved.
This is a developing story, Check back for updates.
