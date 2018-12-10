SC middle schooler shot at a fellow classmate with a stolen gun, sheriff’s deputies say

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 13-year-old middle school student has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after a shooting earlier this month involving a classmate.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the teen, who has not been identified at this time, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, first-degree burglary, and petty larceny.
The incident happened in the area of Starboard Way and Spindrift Lane on Dec. 3 and involved students who attend Hand Middle School. The student shot at another classmate and later boarded a school bus unarmed. He was removed from the school bus by a Richland County deputy.
No injuries were reported and the incident did not happen on school grounds.
“The investigation revealed the teen had stolen the firearm from a family member after breaking into the family member’s home,” the sheriff’s department said. “The weapon was found by the teen’s mother in her home and turned over to the sheriff’s department.”
