Police investigating possible attempted carjacking near Cypress Lane
By WMBF News Staff | December 10, 2018 at 8:45 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 9:15 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a possible attempted carjacking Monday morning near Cypress Lane in Waterford Plantation, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

Moskov said the suspect is believed to have been driving a white Kia Forte with a paper tag.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 18 to 22 years old with a skinny build, last seen wearing jeans and a red/grey hoodie.

If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.

