Police investigating possible attempted carjacking near Cypress Lane

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a possible attempted carjacking Monday morning near Cypress Lane in Waterford Plantation, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Moskov said the suspect is believed to have been driving a white Kia Forte with a paper tag.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 18 to 22 years old with a skinny build, last seen wearing jeans and a red/grey hoodie.
If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.