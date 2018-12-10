Philadelphia officer, artist honors slain Lumberton teen

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Tokens of love and affection continue to pour in from around the nation in support of the Aguilar family in the aftermath of the 13-year-old’s kidnapping and murder.
Philadelphia artist Jonny Castro crafted his unique tribute to the Aguilar family, writing in a post Saturday that arrangements are being made to assure the portrait makes it to Lumberton.
Castro has painted over 300 portraits of officers, soldiers, K9s, firefighters, and other men and women who have paid the ultimate price. WMBF News spoke with the artist in October.
