One killed, three injured in Scotland County shooting

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One person was killed and three others were injured following a shooting Sunday evening at a home on Lee’s Mill Road in Laurinburg, according to Lt. Jessica Sadonikov with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
31-year-old Brandon Brooks, who was the homeowner, was killed in the incident. Three others were shot multiple times, Sadonikov said.
The main suspect was medevaced to a facility for treatment and is in critical condition, according to Sadonikov. Two others were transported to Laurinburg Hospital and are expected to recover.
According to Sadonikov, an infant was in the residence at the time of the shooting. The child is expected to be okay.
Deputies executed a search warrant at the home on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.
