Nearly 100 Christmas trees donated to flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been nearly three months since Hurricane Florence made landfall, displacing many families throughout Horry County this holiday season.
As those continue to rebuild, local businesses partnered together to spread some Christmas cheer and light up the 843.
With the season of giving officially upon us, nearly 100 families affected by the floods received Christmas trees, decorations and hot meals.
Months after the storm, Dorothy Ferguson is still rebuilding for the third time, which means it’s another Christmas without a place to call home.
“The people in the neighborhood know each other and love each other and if something happens, they’re there to help you out,” said Ferguson.
This was exactly what “Light Up the 843” was all about. The goal was to provide 100 families a Christmas tree with decorations and a hot meal to each family this holiday season.
More than 85 families received trees to decorate and light this Christmas with the help of The Cooper House, Overstock Retail Liquidation and South Strand Helping Hands, along with the generosity of the Horry County community.
Gifts and household supplies were also donated to each family, including a special gift from local business to help spread some Christmas cheer.
Even Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special stop to spend time with each little girl and boy.
“There are so many people that have donated to us and while we can’t thank and hug them all, we just want them to know that they’re a blessing,” said Ferguson.
Light Up the 843 would like to thank everyone for their support and hope to continue lending a helping hand to those who need it this holiday season.
