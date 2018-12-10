FIRST ALERT: Cold and damp today with winter weather possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to patchy fog, mist and drizzle this morning. In areas of drizzle across the Pee Dee, we could see a few melting flurries, but no accumulation. The drizzle and occasional shower will be around off and on today with temperatures stuck in the 40s.
As the storm pulls away from the area tonight, colder temperatures on the back side of the system will wrap back into the region. With lingering moisture, there will be another risk of a brief mix of rain, sleet and wet snow across inland Horry and the Pee Dee. Once again, temperatures will likely be above freezing, and warm, wet ground will prevent any accumulations or travel impacts, just use caution on bridges Tuesday morning.
Looking ahead, our temperatures are slowly looking up. We rebound close to 50 by Tuesday and climb into the 50s and 60s through the middle of the week. Skies remain clear as high pressure builds in, but rain chances return by the weekend.
