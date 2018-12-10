FIRST ALERT: Brief wintry mix remains possible this evening, tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brief mix of rain, sleet and a few wet snowflakes remains possible late this evening and tonight.
The storm system responsible for the weekend rain and heavy snow in the western Carolinas continues to slowly pull away from the region. Colder air on the back side of the storm will filter into the region late this evening dropping temperatures into the middle 30s. These colder temperatures along with lingering moisture will result in the chance of patches of rain, sleet and wet snow.
The first chance of the light wintry mix will start across areas along and west of Interstate 95 later this evening. These areas will be the first to see temperatures drop into the middle 30s. As the evening wears on, the light wintry mix will gradually spread eastward. Even parts of Horry County and the Grand Strand will stand the risk of seeing a little sleet and wet snow mixed in with the rain.
With air temperatures above freezing and the ground wet from the weekend rain, no accumulations are expected. In areas where a heavier burst of snow or sleet may occur, a brief coating on elevated surfaces is possible, but this only be in very isolated areas.
The light wintry mix will quickly come to an end near sunrise on Tuesday and no travel issues are expected for the Tuesday morning commute.
