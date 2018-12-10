Fire damages home in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A vacant home in Florence was damaged by a fire Monday morning, according to firefighters.
A press release from the Florence Fire Department states crews went to the 800 block of Pawley Street for a reported house fire at 11:12 a.m.
Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 20 minutes, but were on the scene for almost one hour handling hot spots and finishing up extinguishing the fire, the release stated.
No injuries were reported and a cause has not been determined. The fire remains under investigation.
