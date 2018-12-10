Developers present plans to city for two new brand name hotels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is considering proposals for two new brand name hotels. Plans for both were presented last week by local architecture firm LS3P.
One is a conceptual design for a new Homewood Suites near Coastal Grand Mall.
Illustrations given to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board propose a four-story hotel at the corner of Harrelson Boulevard and Seaboard Street.
The site plan for the hotel calls for a pool and 105 parking spaces.
WMBF News also got its first look at renderings for a new dual-branded offering by Marriott on Ocean Boulevard. The new Springhill Suites and Courtyard by Marriott property will replace the recently demolished Breakers Resort near 21st Avenue North.
Renderings show the maritime forest themed, oceanfront resort will stand 26 stories tall and include rooftop amenities, including outdoor seating complete with fire pits. Additional outdoor amenities include a ground-level pool and lazy river.
Both plans require final approval from the Community Appearance Board before moving forward.
