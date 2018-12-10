Coroner: Estranged couple dies after shooting near McLeod Hospital

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two people were killed in a shooting Monday morning in the parking lot of the McLeod Medical Plaza, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the shooting occurred around 8 a.m., in the 800 block of East Palmetto Street.
The victims were transported to the hospital and later died of their injuries.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the shooting was the result of a domestic-related incident.
The estranged couple has been identified as 48-year-old Ronald Patrick Edwards and 48-year-old Nina Tamara Edwards, both of Lake View, von Lutcken said.
He added that both were taken to McLeod ER, where they succumbed to their injuries.
