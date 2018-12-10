Bond revoked for man accused of kidnapping, murdering 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Hania Aguilar made his first court appearance in Lumberton Monday.
In the hearing, a judge denied bond for 34-year-old Michael Ray McLellan on charges related to Aguilar. Bond was also revoked on McLellan’s previous charges.
According to jail records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, McLellan has a history of violent crime, with convictions in Robeson County dating back to at least 2000.
McLellan was previously convicted in November 2000 and June 2004 of misdemeanor assault on a child. McLellan was sentenced to probation in both cases, jail records show.
In February, McLellan was convicted of felony breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. He served about four months in prison before being released on June 6. According to jail records, McLellan is on parole until March 3, 2019 in relation to the case.
McLellan served nine years in prison after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary in January 2007. He was released on Feb. 9, 2016. Jail records show he was on parole until Nov. 5, 2016.
Most recently, McLellan was charged with second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by felon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon following an incident on Oct. 15. According to an arrest warrant, McLellan attempted to kidnap and rob a woman at gunpoint in Fairmont.
