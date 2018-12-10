Admitted killer sentenced to 3 life terms plus max 230 years

FILE - This file photo provided by the Omaha Police Department shows John Dalton Jr. Dalton, who was convicted of killing his wife, has pleaded guilty to killing his parents and a niece and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Douglas County District Court records say Dalton entered the pleas Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, to three counts of first-degree murder and four weapons counts. Dalton was sentenced to three life terms plus up to 230 years in prison. (Omaha Police Department via AP, File)