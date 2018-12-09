17-year-old driver killed in Andrews wreck

GEORGETOWN COUNTY. SC (WMBF) - Authorities are still investigating after a driver swerved into incoming traffic Saturday near Andrews.
According to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson, Alfred J. Lawrence III, 17, of Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Lawrence was headed northbound on 10 Acre Road sometime after 5:00 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle before swerving into incoming traffic and struck an oncoming vehicle.
Johnson says he does believe the rainy weather played a factor in the wreck. SCHP is still investigating the incident.
