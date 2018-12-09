New Zealand police find body they believe is British tourist

FILE - This Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, CCTV file image released by New Zealand Police shows 22-year-old English tourist Grace Millane in central Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand police said Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 that they believe the 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing for a week was murdered, and they will lay charges against a man they detained earlier in the day for questioning. The image was captured on Saturday night, about 7:15 p.m. and is the last known sighting of Millane, whose 22nd birthday was the next day. (NZ Police via AP, File) (AP)