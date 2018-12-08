Venezuelan baseball fans mourn death of ex-major leaguers

The caskets with the bodies of former major league baseball players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo are draped with their uniforms and surrounded by teammates from Cardenales de Lara, during a Mass at a baseball stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. The two were killed in a car crash caused by highway bandits who then robbed them, officials said Friday. The 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo died late Thursday when their SUV crashed as it tried to veer around an object placed in the road, Yaracuy state Gov. Julio Leon Heredia said on his Twitter account. (AP Photo/Nestor Vivas) (AP)