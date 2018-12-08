Suspect in custody after pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Scotland County shooting

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a pregnant woman Friday night in Scotland County.
Tygira McRae Turner, 21, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.
According to an online post from the Scotland County Detective Division, law enforcement responded to a home on Lennon Drive in reference to a shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. The 19-year-old victim, who was nine months pregnant, was pronounced dead on scene. The baby boy was not born at the time of his death, the post states.
During the incident, Turner reportedly opened fire on the victim’s parents and their two-year-old grandson while they were seated in their vehicle outside the home. They did not sustain any injuries.
“The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division will seek additional murder charges for the murder of the unborn infant child in addition to charges pertaining to the other three victims,” the post states.
Turner is expected to appear in court on Dec. 10.
