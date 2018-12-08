Restaurant Scorecard: Food build-up at one eatery, perfect score for cookie dough concoction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Food build-up, out-of-date sandwiches, a perfect score for a cookie dough concoction and pet owners will not dine alone.
First up in this week’s Restaurant Scorecard is Denny’s at 1200 U.S. 17 North in Surfside Beach. Health inspectors cited the business for not having paper towels at the employee hand sinks.
The business was cited for improper date marking and disposing of food.
Under the flat top grill that is not in use, inspectors found food accumulation. There was also old food build-up in the reach-in coolers. Denny’s received an 88 out of 100.
Next up is Starbucks at Bay View at 504 N. Ocean Blvd. A bacon gouda and egg sandwich and a turkey bacon and egg sandwich were both past their discard dates.
Spilled milk was found in the reach-in cooler, which also had a sour milk odor. Both cooler doors had splatter, according to inspectors.
The restaurant was also in violation for its high temperature dish machine that was not operational and missing a thermometer.
Starbucks at Bayview received a 91 out of 100.
It was a blissful first month for Cookie Dough Bliss. The raw cookie dough concoction kiosk at Coastal Grand Mall received a perfect score.
Then there is exciting news for pet owners. Soon, they can dine out with their four-legged friends. The owners of The Grumpy Monk will be opening a new restaurant next spring, complete with a new concept.
The Sneaky Beagle will have a dog menu along with food, sushi, wine, craft cider and craft beer at its Carolina Forest location.
