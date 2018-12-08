Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.
According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the SCHP, the accident occurred on Dick Pond Road and Highway 707 at around 7:45 p.m. A 2008 Dodge was traveling westbound on Dick Pond Road when the car struck the pedestrian who was crossing the roadway, Jones said.
The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were not injured. The victim was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center and later died, according to Jones.
The victim’s name was not immediately available.
