Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County Friday identified
By WMBF News Staff | December 8, 2018 at 10:56 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 2:35 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian hit and killed Friday night in Horry County has been identified.

The Horry County Coroners Office has identified the victim as 40-year-old John Paul Therrien of Michigan, South Carolina.

According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the SCHP, the accident occurred on Dick Pond Road and Highway 707 at around 7:45 p.m. A 2008 Dodge was traveling westbound on Dick Pond Road when the car struck the pedestrian who was crossing the roadway, Jones said.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were not injured. The victim was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center and later died, according to Jones.

