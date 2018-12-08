Myrtle Beach employee accused of taking pictures of warrants tied to police investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A city of Myrtle Beach employee was arrested Friday for allegedly taking pictures of documents that were part of an on-going police investigation, according to law enforcement.
A press release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division states 24-year-old Rolonda Bellamy was arrested Friday and charged with public official misconduct in office.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Bellamy was booked shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. She was released a few hours later on a $10,000 bond.
The arrest warrant states that Bellamy, while working as a municipal clerk of court for the city of Myrtle Beach, unlawfully disseminated information related to a police investigation regarding a crime of violence.
Bellamy reportedly admitted to taking 25 pictures of arrest warrants and search warrants, and sending them to unauthorized people, according to authorities.
