Lumberton community begins saying goodbye to 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - A family and a community begin to say goodbye to 13-year-old Hania Aguliar.
On Friday, a Catholic service was held in her memory at Saint Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lumberton ahead of her funeral at 12 p.m., Saturday at Lumberton Senior High School.
This was the conclusion nobody wanted.
Aguilar's body was found over a week ago after she was kidnapped outside her home back on Nov. 5.
The Robeson County community has rallied around Aguilar’s family in the wake of the discovery of what authorities believe to be her body.
Her family was given a new home earlier this week, serving as a new chapter for them.
Meanwhile, the search to find whoever took Aguilar continues.
Both the Lumberton Police Department and the FBI continue asking the public for any information to find whoever kidnapped and killed the 13-year-old.
