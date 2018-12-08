Local pickleball club donates $20,000 to Myrtle Beach homeless charity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local athletic club is looking to expand its reach outside of the painted pickleball lines.
On Thursday the Myrtle Beach Pickleball Club donated proceeds from its October regional tournament to New Directions, a group committed to providing those in need with temporary shelter, basic necessities, and connections to helpful resources.
According to the club it were able to donate $20,000 in support of the charity. The money was raised as a result of a overwhelming support of the October 2018 USAPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Pickleball Tournament, held at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
The group says the tournament was the largest single tournament in the history of South Carolina with 400 participants
